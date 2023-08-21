Interview with Amet Selman: Balancing Business Success and Global Impact

The establishment of AAA Holding Group's new fertiliser plant in Basra has been one of the most significant investments in Iraq in recent years, helping to diversify the country's industry away from oil.

With a major new expansion now underway, Iraq Business News interviewed the company's CEO, Amet Selman, about his vision for the business.

Iraq Business News: Could you elaborate on your company's mission and approach?

Amet Selman: At AAA Holding Group, our mission is to create a legacy that benefits future generations. We're not solely driven by profit; we're driven by a responsibility to address pressing global challenges. Our approach involves finding innovative solutions to enhance food production, minimise waste, and reduce the carbon footprint in agriculture. Striking a balance between sustainable business practices and meaningful impact is our core philosophy.

IBN: Can you provide some specifics about how your company is actively combating food insecurity?

AS: Certainly. One of our main projects focusses on transforming supply chains. Through the use of cutting-edge technology like AI-driven predictive analysis, we've managed to significantly reduce food waste by anticipating demand and adjusting production accordingly. This endeavour aligns with our belief that every grain matters, especially when millions around the world are still struggling with hunger. By streamlining supply chains, we're not only reducing waste but also ensuring that food reaches those who need it most.

IBN: Turning to the climate front, how does AAA Holding Group approach this complex issue?

AS: Climate change demands a collective response, and businesses have a critical role to play. We've invested significantly in renewable energy such as solar-powered irrigation systems, adopted sustainable farming practices like organic cultivation, and spearheaded research in carbon capture and storage by partnering with leading research institutions. Our belief is that corporate responsibility goes beyond maximising profits; it extends to minimising our environmental impact. The shift to renewable energy sources and sustainable practices reflects our commitment to a greener future.

IBN: But isn't this a considerable challenge? How do you navigate the financial implications while driving these initiatives?

AS: It's undeniably a challenge. However, I firmly believe that long-term viability requires integrating sustainability into business strategies. Yes, there are initial investments, but they pay off over time through increased operational efficiency, reduced risks, and enhanced brand reputation. Moreover, investors are increasingly valuing companies with a strong ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focus, which aligns with our approach.

IBN: Shifting gears slightly, you're not only leading in the corporate sphere but also mentoring young entrepreneurs. What are you doing, and how do you envision this contributing to a sustainable future?

AS: Mentoring the next generation is a passion of mine. I want to inspire young entrepreneurs to envision success beyond profits, to understand the power of balancing business acumen with a commitment to societal and environmental betterment. By cultivating this mindset early on, we're fostering a culture where future leaders prioritise sustainability leading to innovative solutions like bio-degradable packaging startups and vertical farming initiatives. And that, I believe, is pivotal in steering us toward a more positive trajectory.

IBN: What's your ultimate vision for AAA Holding Group's impact on the global stage?

AS: Our ultimate vision is to set an example that resonates across industries, not just in Iraq, but beyond. I want AAA Holding Group to be known not just for its financial success, but for its enduring contributions to food security and climate action. By demonstrating that businesses can be agents of positive change, we hope to inspire a broader movement where companies embrace their responsibility to society and the planet.

IBN: Thank you, Mr. Selman, for sharing your insights.

AS: Thank you, it's a pleasure to discuss these vital topics and shed light on the importance of collective action for a better future.