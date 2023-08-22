New Contract with Siemens for Long-Term Maintenance at Rumaila

By John Lee.
The German company Siemens has signed a contract for the long-term maintenance of the generation units at the Al-Rumaila gas plant in Basra province.
Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziad Ali Fadel, welcomed the company's CEO and its technical team, and emphasized the need to prepare a work plan for maintenance projects, ensuring the readiness of the generation units starting from now until before the upcoming summer of 2024.
According to a statement from the Ministry, the maintenance contract includes:
- Fine-tuning the operation of active units within scientific parameters.
- Replacement of parts with original manufacturer equipment, adhering to precise specifications
- Secure operation of the system.
(Source: Ministry of Electricity)
