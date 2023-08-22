Navigate

New Contract with Siemens for Long-Term Maintenance at Rumaila

By on 22nd August 2023 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The German company Siemens has signed a contract for the long-term maintenance of the generation units at the Al-Rumaila gas plant in Basra province.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziad Ali Fadel, welcomed the company's CEO and its technical team, and emphasized the need to prepare a work plan for maintenance projects, ensuring the readiness of the generation units starting from now until before the upcoming summer of 2024.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the maintenance contract includes:

  • Fine-tuning the operation of active units within scientific parameters.
  • Replacement of parts with original manufacturer equipment, adhering to precise specifications
  • Secure operation of the system.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

