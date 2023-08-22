Iraq Launches National Data Center

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani inaugurated the National Data Center at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, marking a significant stride in Iraq's digital evolution.

Al-Sudani inspected the progress of the first phase of the center's development, which incorporates smart screens and models depicting stages of the National Cloud Facility installation. This includes advancements in digital transformation, including the implementation of services such as the "Health Issuance" program.

During the visit, Al-Sudani also observed the operations of the unified electronic service window known as the "Ur E-Portal," which presently offers 299 services. He also acquainted himself with the roadmap of digital transformation and the International Training Center. Noteworthy was a practical simulation of legal transactions at the Notary Circles, as well as the electronic system for tracking citizen communications via advisory services. Additionally, he witnessed the actual use of the electronic vehicle fine platform, exemplifying one of the portal's services.

Emphasizing media awareness, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of disseminating information about these services for public education. He underscored that this initiative supports the government's drive against financial and administrative corruption-a critical challenge for all developmental, reconstruction, and service projects.

Al-Sudani urged for broader and more comprehensive steps in this direction, appreciating the efforts invested in realizing this project.

In a meeting with international experts supporting the initiative, Al-Sudani engaged with representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, the UK Government Digital Service (GDS), the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Cooperation Agency, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and IMMAP. He received a concise presentation about the comprehensive digital transformation roadmap for Iraq.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the advisory team for the Electronic Government Committee. During the session, he highlighted the significance of data aggregation to streamline citizen services, tackle poverty-related issues, and manage the food ration card program while minimizing processing time.

Al-Sudani also pointed out that electronic fund transactions could address exchange rate challenges, bridge disparities, and resolve various other issues that ultimately serve citizens' best interests. He affirmed the government's readiness to fulfill all financial requirements and to enact supportive decisions and measures for the digital transition.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)