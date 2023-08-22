Successful Trial Operation of Gas Power Plant at Garraf

By John Lee.

Under the guidance of Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil, Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) has completed the trial operation of a gas power plant at the Al-Gharraf oil field in Dhi Qar province.

This achievement aligns with the ministry's strategy to harness associated gas from oil production, aiming for integrated self-sufficiency in oil fields' operations. The gas power plant has a capacity exceeding 70 megawatts and will provide electricity for the field and its facilities.

The plant will be supplied with gas from oil operations within the field, reflecting DQOC's ongoing efforts to fully invest in this gas resource in collaboration with the operator.

This development is expected to contribute significantly to the oil field's electricity needs independently, reducing reliance on the national grid. In turn, the saved capacity of 70 megawatts will be channeled into the national grid to serve citizens. These initiatives are part of the Ministry of Oil's comprehensive plan to implement similar projects in other producing fields.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)