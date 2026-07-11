By Kamaran Palani, for Foreign Affairs. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran Is Losing Iraq

Whenever the Iran war comes to an end, the Islamic Republic is likely to emerge in a stronger position. Should the terms of a June memorandum of understanding be met, Western governments would lift many sanctions on Tehran and the country would gradually be reintegrated into the global economy.

Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, once an open waterway, might be formalized through some kind of joint tolling system. And Iran might be free to reconstitute its ballistic missiles and drone capabilities, weapons that proved very useful in the most recent months of fighting.

Click here to read the full article.