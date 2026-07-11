Schneider Electric Partners with T964 for New Baghdad Data Centre

By John Lee.

Iraq's first commercial Tier III data centre is under construction in Baghdad, with France's Schneider Electric named as the technology partner responsible for its power and cooling infrastructure. The facility is being developed by T964, a technology and connectivity investment group, and is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

According to T964 and Schneider Electric, Phase 1 of the data centre will feature 340 racks across flexible pods and cages, with capacity scalable up to 12 MW. The facility will be supported by 84 MW of on-site power and multiple independent internet sources, and is being built to meet the standards of the Uptime Institute's Tier III classification.

The carrier-neutral colocation facility is designed to serve enterprises, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and cloud and technology companies.

Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric North Africa and Levant, said the collaboration reflected a shared vision for resilient, scalable digital infrastructure in the region. Mohamed Samy, General Manager for Iraq and Levant Countries at Schneider Electric, said the facility would establish a new benchmark for data centre performance in Iraq.

Ali Elakabi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of T964, said the project would bring Iraq closer to realising its digital future. Osama Qadan, Chief Commercial Officer of T964, said the collaboration with Schneider Electric would ensure customers have access to world-class infrastructure.

(Source: T964/Schneider Electric)