New Fibre Optic Cable Production at Diyala General Company

By John Lee.

A new sixth-generation fibre optic cable production line has been installed at Diyala General Company [Diyala State Company], a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, with a design capacity of 15,000 kilometres per year.

The line was installed under a partnership agreement with Al-Manthiqa Al-Dhakiyya General Trading and Telecommunications Services Company, with a franchise from Chinese fibre optic specialist FiberHome.

The new line will boost the output capacity of the company's fibre optic cable plant and enable production across various cable types and specifications in line with the latest international standards, supporting local market demand and telecommunications sector projects.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)