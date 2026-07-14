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PM Meets Iraqi-American Business Community in Washington

By on 14th July 2026 in Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has met with representatives of the Iraqi Christian diaspora and Iraqi-American business figures from Michigan at the start of his visit to Washington DC.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, discussions covered the situation of the Iraqi diaspora community and prospects for increasing their participation in investment and economic development in Iraq. Sectors highlighted included education, health, and petroleum products.

Al-Zaidi also raised the possibility of US banks opening branches in Iraq, and welcomed the return of Iraqi Christian families to the Nineveh Plains. He said the government is committed to protecting the historical presence of Iraq's core communities.

Representatives of the diaspora expressed readiness to enter the Iraqi market and form partnerships between American companies and Iraq's public and private sectors.

Before his departure, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the World, Patriarch Mar Louis III Sako [Mar Bulus III Nona], at which he called on Iraqi Christian businesspeople and investors abroad to return and contribute to reconstruction, particularly in the health and education sectors.

(Source: Iraqi Prime Minister's Office)

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