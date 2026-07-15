IDC Completes Well ZB-679 at Zubair

By John Lee.

Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has completed drilling of directional well ZB-679 at the Zubair oil field, on behalf of the Zubair Field Operating Authority.

The well was drilled using rig IDC-56 to a depth of 3,846 metres at an inclination angle of 20 degrees.

Mohammed Hantoush Asad Al-Azirgawi, Director General of IDC, said the completion reflects the capability of Iraqi national personnel to execute drilling projects to high technical and operational standards.

(Source: Iraqi Drilling Company)