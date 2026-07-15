Iraq's Largest Marina Nears Completion

By John Lee.

Construction is continuing on what is described as Iraq's largest boat marina, located on the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway. The marina will have a capacity of 50 boats and will include tourist facilities, a helicopter landing pad, and various ancillary works along its sides.

Ahmad Jasim, Director General of the General Company for Maritime Transport, said the project is among the most significant to be inaugurated by the Ministry of Transport in the coming months.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)