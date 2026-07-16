DFC Eyes Iraqi Market with Investment Finance Package

By John Lee.

Meetings between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) chief Ben Black took place in Washington on Wednesday.

The discussions covered opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure reconstruction, project finance, and development planning across energy, transport, agriculture, the digital economy, and services sectors, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the government's drive to diversify the Iraqi economy, with a focus on digital transformation, including integrated digital government portals, expanded electronic payment services, national specialised data centres, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He stressed the importance of US company participation in accelerating these efforts.

Black indicated that the DFC is prepared to enter the Iraqi market with a package of financing partnerships for investment projects, contribute to Iraq's development fund, and support US companies seeking to participate in development projects across all sectors.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)