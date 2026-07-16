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Iraq-Jordan Talks on Oil Pipeline and Electricity Link

By on 16th July 2026 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Washington on Wednesday, on the sidelines of an official visit to the United States.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, discussions covered bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen economic and development cooperation. The two sides reviewed progress on the Basra-Aqaba Oil Pipeline (BAOP) and an electricity interconnection project between the two countries.

Regional and international developments were also discussed, with both sides emphasising the importance of diplomatic solutions to conflicts.

Safadi conveyed greetings from King Abdullah II and extended a formal invitation for al-Zaidi to visit Jordan. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening partnership and developing bilateral relations.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)

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