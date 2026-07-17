Iraq Stock Market Report

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Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 16th July 2026.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Rabee Securities' Market Indexes Change - Weekly Index Code Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) IQD-RSISX 2,781.1 -0.25% 8.78% USD-RSISX 2,734.6 -0.25% 8.78% IQD-RSIHX 1,578.0 -3.50% 13.25% USD-RSIHX 1,769.2 -3.50% 13.25% IQD-RSIBX 5,912.9 1.69% 5.54% USD-RSIBX 6,629.6 1.69% 5.54% IQD-RSISXTR 5,304.3 0.54% 16.40% USD-RSISXTR 5,826.7 0.54% 16.40%

For the RS Market Index charts, please click HERE.

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w* 14,106.6 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX /

# of Comp. on the OTC Market 103/17 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w* 10.7 # of Traded Companies 72 Traded Shares (mn)/w* 26,365 # of Companies (Up) 25 Total Trades (#/w)* 5,819 # of Companies (Down) 34 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 28,088 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 21,278 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 6 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 8

Top 5 Gainers* - Weekly

Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.530 20.5% 6.0% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 27.700 20.4% 17.4% Modern Sewing IMOS 6.260 13.4% 9.8% Mansour Hotel HMAN 68.000 9.7% 57.2% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.800 9.6% 5.3% Top 5 Losers* - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank BUND 0.050 -16.7% 0.0% Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 7.230 -14.4% -15.9% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.300 -11.5% -17.9% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 2.320 -10.8% 5.5% Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 1.300 -10.3% 4.0% * Based on RS-adjusted prices for corporate actions. Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/w Trading Vol. ($'000)/w Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 4,752.6 3,600.5 33.7% Al Taif Islamic Bank BTIB 4,286.7 3,247.5 30.4% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1,356.7 1,027.8 9.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 647.8 490.7 4.6% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 638.0 483.3 4.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,672 12,153.8 9,207.5 86.2% Industry 1,208 705.3 534.3 5.0% Telecom 1,066 657.4 498.0 4.7% Agriculture 279 224.7 170.2 1.6% Services 322 182.6 138.3 1.3% Hotels&Tourism 228 173.3 131.3 1.2% Insurance 43 9.6 7.3 0.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 5,819 14,106.6 10,686.8 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange

A cross transaction occurred on 4.5 bn shares of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) on Jul. 13, valued at IQD4.3 bn and corresponding to 1.8% of BTIB's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 19.0 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Jul. 15, valued at IQD4.8 bn, corresponding to 7.2% of BTRI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 5.0 bn shares of Al Sanam Islamic Bank (BSAN) (OTC) on Jul. 15 valued at IQD15.0 bn.

Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) completed the procedures of increasing the bank's original and alternative members from 7 members to 9 members.

Economy Bank (BEFI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Jul. 13 from the capital increase to IQD350.0 bn through a 17.18% rights issue and a 3.09% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2024. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 8, 2026) to distribute IQD0.20 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.2% dividend yield.

The ISC has approved the request of Mosul Bank (BMFI) to have a one-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 7.92% rights issue and a 10.89% bonus issue to IQD300.0 bn starting from Jun. 30, 2026.

The Securities Commission issued its approval, according to its letter No. (24/13) dated 12/7/2026, for the listing of the First Iraq Islamic Bank's shares on the Iraq Stock Exchange / Regular Market Platform.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Jul. 13 after holding its AGM on Jul. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements and decided to elect nine original and five alternative board members and decided to distribute IQD0.40 cash dividend per share corresponding to a 6% dividend yield.

Al-Mal Islamic Bank (BMAL) resumed trading on Jul. 14 after holding its AGM on Jul 5, in which they discussed and approved 2024 & 2025 annual financial statements and 2025 dividend distribution.

Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) resumed trading on Jul. 14 after holding its AGM on Jul 10, in which they discussed and approved 2024 annual financial statements, and decided to elect nine original and nine alternative board members.

AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) resumed trading on Jul. 14 after holding its AGM on Jul. 9, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements.

Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) resumed trading on Jul. 15 after holding its AGM on Jul. 13, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements, and approved a change to one of its investment contracts. The company cancelled the contract to build a facility for producing cancer-treatment medicines and replaced it with a contract to build and operate a sterile-products facility (ampoules, vials, and eye drops) with Al-Wadi Industrial Investment.

Region Trade Bank (BRTB) will resume trading on Jul. 19 after holding its AGM on Jun. 26, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements, increased the number of board members from seven to nine, and elected nine original and nine alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Jul. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 19 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD20.0 bn to IQD22.0 bn through a 10% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) starting Jul. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 17 to discuss and approve 2024 & 2025 annual financial statements, electing seven original and seven alternative board members, merging with Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC), and introducing the Jordan Islamic Bank as a foreign strategic partner.

ISX suspended trading of Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Jul. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 18 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD327.6 bn to IQD350.5 bn through a 7.0% bonus issue, the Banking Sector Reform Initiative (continuity pathway), and electing original and alternative board members.

According to the ISC decision on Jul. 15, ISX will suspend trading of Ashur Bank (BASH), Ishtar Hotels (HISH), Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM), and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Jul. 19 for not submitting the quarterly financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Jul. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 31 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through an 8.33% rights issue.

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