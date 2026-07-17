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Iraq's Zaidi Courts US Investment amid Resistance from Iran-Backed Factions

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has held high-level meetings in Washington with President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

The July 13 visit, his first since taking office in May, prioritized economic, energy and investment cooperation aiming to provoke a positive shift in relations.

Amid significant debate over Zaidi's outreach in Iraqi media, some Iran-backed 'resistance' factions say they will refuse to recognize any accords that might stem from it.

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