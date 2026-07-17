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Thales in Talks with Iraq's Interior Ministry

By on 17th July 2026 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

France's Thales has held talks with Iraq's Ministry of Interior on developing forensic systems and technology. A delegation from the company met with senior ministry officials, including the directors general of forensics and movements, forensic evidence, and criminal registration.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the meeting covered ways to develop technical systems and modern technologies for forensic work, and mechanisms for enhancing cooperation to support the capabilities of forensic evidence and criminal registration directorates.

(Source: Ministry of Interior)

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