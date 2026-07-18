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Seismic Survey Contract Signed for Addan Block

By on 18th July 2026 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

A seismic survey contract has been signed between the Iraq Oil Exploration Company and Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) for a 2D seismic survey programme in Muthanna province. The contract covers the Addan 2D programme.

The contract was signed on Thursday in the presence of Minister of Oil Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi, Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs Naseer Aziz, and Iraq Oil Exploration Company Director General Dr Osama Raouf Hussein.

The survey aims to enhance exploration operations, improve evaluation of geological structures, and provide technical data to support field development and exploration block assessment.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

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