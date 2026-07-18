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SpaceX Starlink in Talks with Iraq over Satellite Internet Services

By on 18th July 2026 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Trade has held discussions with representatives of SpaceX, including its Starlink satellite internet team, during meetings in Washington.

Minister of Trade Mustafa Nizar Jumaa said the talks focused on potential cooperation in satellite internet services, digital infrastructure, and e-government platforms. He indicated that Starlink's technology could support Iraq's digital transformation agenda and improve connectivity in remote areas.

The minister also raised the possibility of strategic partnerships between SpaceX and Iraq's public and private sectors, covering technology transfer and training programmes for Iraqi professionals.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Trade)

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