Iraq-IMF Talks on Economic Reform and Diversification

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Saturday to discuss Iraq's economic outlook and the prospects for cooperation between the two parties.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), talks covered economic and financial reform policies, efforts to achieve sustainable growth, diversification of income sources, and reducing dependence on oil revenues.

Al-Zaidi highlighted a package of measures the government has begun implementing, including anti-corruption initiatives and economic, financial, and administrative reforms aimed at building a more diversified national economy, supporting the private sector, improving the investment environment, and addressing imbalances in the balance of payments.

Georgieva expressed appreciation for the reforms being undertaken and confirmed the IMF's readiness to provide Iraq with technical support and advisory services to help develop a comprehensive economic reform framework and identify priorities for the next phase.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)