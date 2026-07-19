EBRD Meets Iraq Ministry of Communications over Telecoms Partnership

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Communications has held talks with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to explore areas of cooperation in infrastructure and public services.

The meeting, chaired by the Ministry's technical adviser Bassam Salem Al-Zaidi, was attended by the directors general of the General Company for Telecommunications and Informatics and Al-Salam State Company.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation frameworks between the Ministry, its affiliated entities, and the EBRD to support infrastructure projects and improve the quality of services provided to citizens.

(Source: Ministry of Communications)