Solar Power Station for Arab Oil Training Institute

By John Lee.

A hybrid solar power station has been installed and commissioned at the Arab Oil Training Institute in Iraq.

The project was carried out by Al-Zawraa State Company, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The station has a capacity of 120 kilowatts and a lithium battery storage capacity of 122 kilowatt-hours. According to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, this is the second such installation the company has completed for the institute, following an earlier station with a capacity of 113 kilowatts.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)