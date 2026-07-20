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Iraq Signs 48 Deals with US Firms

By on 20th July 2026 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq has signed 48 agreements, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and partnership declarations with US public and private sector entities spanning the oil, electricity, technology, finance and agriculture sectors.

According to Iraq's Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the signing ceremony took place on Friday evening Baghdad time under the auspices of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Companies named as signatories include:

  • ExxonMobil
  • KBR
  • GE Vernova
  • Shell
  • Halliburton
  • Starlink (agreement with the Communications and Media Commission)
  • Kizlight Technology
  • PepsiCo
  • UOP
  • Polaris
  • Association of Energy Engineers (AEE)
  • PPTA
  • Frito-Lay (two agreements for agricultural sector development)

The agreements also cover pipeline projects to transport oil to Banias on the Mediterranean coast, education partnerships, and private sector cooperation in pharmaceuticals supply and manufacturing.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)

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