$21m Seized in Iraq Oil Corruption Case

By John Lee.

Iraqi authorities have seized IQD 27 billion ($20.6 million) in connection with a corruption case involving a detained senior official at the Ministry of Oil.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the funds were found hidden with a number of individuals linked to the case.

The investigating judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said the seizure followed close monitoring of financial proceeds alleged to have arisen from irregularities in projects carried out by the suspect, identified as Adnan al-Jumaili, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil for Refinery Affairs, who is currently detained.

Investigations are continuing to identify all those involved.

(Source: Supreme Judicial Council)