Iraq-Jordan Trade Ties Under Discussion in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Trade, Mustafa Nizar Jumaa, met on Sunday with the Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Dr Maher Salem Al-Tarawna, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to Iraq's Ministry of Trade, the meeting included discussion of convening the Iraqi-Jordanian Economic and Trade Committee in Baghdad to follow up on shared files and advance bilateral cooperation.

Jumaa also highlighted the importance of Jordanian participation in the next session of the Baghdad International Fair, describing it as an opportunity to promote trade and investment partnerships.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)