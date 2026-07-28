Data Centre Partnership for Nineveh's Digital Infrastructure

By John Lee.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Uptime Institute and the Governorate of Nineveh to advance the region's digital infrastructure and support Iraq's national digital agenda.

According to a press release published by Business Wire, the agreement was signed on 17th July at the U.S.-Iraq Business Summit, held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, during the official U.S. visit of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Under the MOU, Uptime Institute and the Governorate of Nineveh will work to develop resilient digital infrastructure in the region, with the aim of attracting international investment and supporting local talent development.

Abdul Qader Al-Dakheel, Governor of Nineveh, and Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer of Uptime Institute, were among the signatories.

(Source: Business Wire)