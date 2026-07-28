Iraqi-German Business Ties on Agenda as PM Meets Ambassador

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has received Germany's Ambassador to Iraq, Daniel Krebber, for talks on bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, discussions covered ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, as well as regional and international developments.

Al-Zaidi highlighted the government's programme of economic, financial, and administrative reforms, anti-corruption efforts, and investment environment improvements, stressing his desire to see greater participation by German companies in development, services, and industrial projects.

Krebber expressed Germany's support for Iraq's reform agenda and its interest in expanding bilateral cooperation.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)