Iraq-Turkey Roundtable on Trade and Investment

By John Lee.

An Iraqi-Turkish roundtable meeting has taken place in Baghdad, focused on strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and attended by a large number of Turkish business representatives, as well as a government delegation that included Minister of Trade Mustafa Nizar Jumaa.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the meeting reviewed mechanisms and facilitations adopted by the government to raise levels of cooperation and develop the investment and economic environment, in line with the Prime Minister's directives on economic openness and easing procedures for bilateral trade with Turkey.

The meeting follows a visit to Ankara last week by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and a high-level delegation.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)