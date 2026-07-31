Iraq Stock Market Report

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Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 30th July 2026.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed on August 3-4, 2026 (Monday and Tuesday), due to the official holiday in observance of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein. The next trading session will be held on August 5, 2026 (Wednesday).

Rabee Securities' Market Indexes Change - Weekly Index Code Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) IQD-RSISX 2,836.4 0.06% 10.94% USD-RSISX 2,789.0 0.06% 10.94% IQD-RSIHX 1,444.6 0.76% 3.68% USD-RSIHX 1,619.7 0.76% 3.68% IQD-RSIBX 6,081.4 0.29% 8.54% USD-RSIBX 6,818.5 0.29% 8.54% IQD-RSISXTR 5,409.8 0.06% 18.71% USD-RSISXTR 5,942.6 0.06% 18.71%

For the RS Market Index charts, please click HERE.

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w 17,460.3 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX /

# of Comp. on the OTC Market 103 /22 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w 13.2 # of Traded Companies 69 Traded Shares (mn)/w 30,165 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/w) 5,979 # of Companies (Down) 25 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 28,701 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 21,743 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 8 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 8

Top 5 Gainers* - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.640 20.8% 28.0% Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 0.970 14.1% -22.4% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.800 11.1% 5.3% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 24.120 9.6% 37.0% Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 1.370 7.9% 9.6% Top 5 Losers* - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank BUND 0.050 -16.7% 0.0% Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 4.500 -14.9% -4.3% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 1.500 -14.3% -21.1% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 1.270 -13.0% 29.6% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 5.040 -10.0% -8.4% * Based on RS-adjusted prices for corporate actions. Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/w Trading Vol. ($'000)/w Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank (NRM) BQUR 7,800.0 5,909.1 44.7% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 3,799.6 2,878.5 21.8% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,484.4 1,882.1 14.2% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 610.7 462.6 3.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 570.1 431.9 3.3%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,318 15,776.9 11,952.2 90.4% Telecom 609 543.5 411.7 3.1% Industry 1,015 469.1 355.4 2.7% Agriculture 436 347.0 262.8 2.0% Services 351 236.0 178.8 1.4% Hotels&Tourism 183 73.9 56.0 0.4% Insurance 66 14.1 10.7 0.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 5,979 17,460.3 13,227.5 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange

A cross transaction occurred on 18.5 bn shares of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI), valued at IQD3.7 bn, on Jul. 29, corresponding to 7.4% of BINI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 7.8 bn shares of Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank for Inv. and Fin. (BQUR), valued at IQD7.8 bn, on Jul. 28, corresponding to 3.1% of BQUR's capital.

New shares of Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for Investment (BAMS) from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 2.21% rights issue (56/Fourth), resumed trading on Jul. 27 .

Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) completed the legal procedures of amending Article (Fourth) of its articles of association, increasing the bank's capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20.0% bonus issue.

Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) decided at its AGM (Jul. 30) to increase the paid-in capital from IQD346.87 bn to IQD367.87 bn through a 6.05% bonus issue.

Al-Yam Al-Azraq Public Commerce (SYAM) (OTC) started trading on Jul. 30 on the ISX-OTC market as a new listing in the services sector, with a capital of IQD6.0 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: old to new

Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Jul. 26 due to disclosing its 3M26 financial results.

Cihan Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BCIH) resumed trading on Jul. 28 after holding its AGM on Jul. 24, in which they discussed and approved the 2025 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.06 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.7% dividend yield.

Al-Hamraa Insurance Company (NHAM) resumed trading on Jul. 28 due to disclosing its 3M26 financial results and paying the due fine.

Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) resumed trading on Jul. 29 after holding its AGM on Jul. 18, in which they discussed and approved the 2025 annual financial statements, the capital increase from IQD327.6 bn to IQD350.5 bn through a 7.0% bonus issue, and elected nine original and seven alternative board members.

Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for Investment (BAMS) will resume trading on Aug. 2 after holding its AGM on Jul. 27, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements, increasing the board members from seven to nine, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: old to new

ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Jul. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 30 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD346.87 bn to IQD367.87 bn through a 6.05% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of AHliya For Insurance (NAHF) starting Jul. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 2 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Jul. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 2 to discuss and approve the merger of BELF with Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB), Rajih Islamic Bank (BRAJ), and Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU), increasing the number of Board of Directors members from seven original members and an equal number of alternates to nine members, and electing two original members and six alternate board members.

ISX suspended trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Jul. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 31 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD325.0 bn through an 8.33% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) starting Jul. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 3 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Aug. 2 instead of Aug. 3 regarding the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The amendment was due to the official holiday on Aug. 3-4 for Arbaeen of Imam Hussein.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) starting Aug. 5 instead of Aug. 4 regarding to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 10 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The amendment was due to the official holiday on Aug. 3-4 for Arbaeen of Imam Hussein.

ISX will suspend trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) starting Aug. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 12 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment and Development (BIIB) starting Aug. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 15 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements and increase the capital from IQD400.0 bn to IQD460.0 bn through a 15.0% bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) starting Aug. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 3 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.

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