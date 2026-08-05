From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What Iraq could Learn from China's Rural Revival

For decades, the prevailing wisdom across Iraq and much of the region has been that opportunity lies in the city. Villages steadily emptied as successive generations left in search of jobs, education and a share of the "cities of gold" that popular culture promised.

The result is visible today in Baghdad and other regional capitals through overstretched infrastructure, traffic congestion, housing shortages and mounting strain on water and electricity networks.

While China's rural revitalization model should not be transplanted wholesale, there are lessons to glean for an Iraqi development strategy that has arguably failed to deliver. A more balanced model of development can help relieve pressure on Baghdad while addressing climate-driven decline across the country.

Click here to read the full article.