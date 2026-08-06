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Baghdad-Basra Train Service to Resume on Friday

By on 6th August 2026 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Baghdad-Basra passenger train service is to resume on Friday, 7 August, following a temporary suspension during the Arbaeen pilgrimage period and subsequent maintenance work.

According to the Ministry of Transport, General Company for Iraqi Railways said the service was halted in the days following the Arbaeen commemoration to carry out maintenance and preparation of trains that had been used to transport pilgrims.

On Friday, the southbound train will depart Baghdad Central Station at 7:00 pm, while the northbound train will leave Basra Passenger Station at 7:30 pm. The company said services will continue on this schedule throughout the coming period.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Transport)

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