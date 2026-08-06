Fly Baghdad Removed from US Sanctions List

By John Lee.

Fly Baghdad, also known as Iraq Express, has been removed from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. Two aircraft operated by the airline - tail numbers YI-BAF and YI-BAN - have also been delisted.

The airline had been designated under the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) category, linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force. The removals were published on 5 August 2026.

Full statement from OFAC:

Counter Terrorism Designations Removals and Update

Specially Designated Nationals List Updates

The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List:

FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY (a.k.a. FLY BAGHDAD (Arabic: فلاي بغداد); a.k.a. IRAQ EXPRESS), Hurriya Square, Building 66, Street 25, Sector 925, Babil Neighborhood, Baghdad, Iraq; Jamia Street, Jadriya, Baghdad, Iraq; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Established Date 2014; Organization Type: Passenger air transport [SDGT] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE).

IRAQ EXPRESS (a.k.a. FLY BAGHDAD (Arabic: فلاي بغداد); a.k.a. FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY), Hurriya Square, Building 66, Street 25, Sector 925, Babil Neighborhood, Baghdad, Iraq; Jamia Street, Jadriya, Baghdad, Iraq; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Established Date 2014; Organization Type: Passenger air transport [SDGT] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE).

FLY BAGHDAD (Arabic: فلاي بغداد) (a.k.a. FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY; a.k.a. IRAQ EXPRESS), Hurriya Square, Building 66, Street 25, Sector 925, Babil Neighborhood, Baghdad, Iraq; Jamia Street, Jadriya, Baghdad, Iraq; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Established Date 2014; Organization Type: Passenger air transport [SDGT] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE).

YI-BAF; Aircraft Manufacture Date 24 May 2002; Aircraft Model B 737; Aircraft Operator Fly Baghdad; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 32412; Aircraft Tail Number YI-BAF; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (aircraft) [SDGT] (Linked To: FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY).

YI-BAN; Aircraft Manufacture Date 08 Jan 2008; Aircraft Model B 737; Aircraft Operator Fly Baghdad; Aircraft Manufacturer's Serial Number (MSN) 35064; Aircraft Tail Number YI-BAN; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886 (aircraft) [SDGT] (Linked To: FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY).

The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:

AL-SHABBANI, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan (a.k.a. AL-SHABANI, Bashir Abd al Kazim Alwan; a.k.a. ALSHABBANI, Basheer; a.k.a. SHABBAN, Basheer), Baghdad, Iraq; DOB 01 May 1986; nationality Iraq; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Passport A14930891 (Iraq) expires 27 Jan 2027; alt. Passport A9836915 (Iraq) expires 19 Aug 2024; National ID No. AA2889593 (Iraq) expires 21 Oct 2026 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: FLY BAGHDAD AIRLINES COMPANY). -to- AL-SHABBANI, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan (a.k.a. AL-SHABANI, Bashir Abd al Kazim Alwan; a.k.a. ALSHABBANI, Basheer; a.k.a. SHABBAN, Basheer), Baghdad, Iraq; DOB 01 May 1986; nationality Iraq; Gender Male; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Passport A14930891 (Iraq) expires 27 Jan 2027; alt. Passport A9836915 (Iraq) expires 19 Aug 2024; National ID No. AA2889593 (Iraq) expires 21 Oct 2026 (individual) [SDGT] (Linked To: ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC)-QODS FORCE).

(Source: US Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control)