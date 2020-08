By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has said that two official have been sentenced, in absentia, to seven years in prison for misusing 7.1 billion dinars ($6 million) of public funds.

The two were former board members of the Martyrs Foundation, and tbe violations concerned a contract with a German company.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the defendants, and their assets have been seized.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)