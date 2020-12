By John Lee.

A member of Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee has reportedly confirmed the government's intention to devalue the Iraqi dinar.

MP Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency:

"I think that there is a government tendency to create an atmosphere for raising the dollar exchange rate more than it was in previous budgets ... The government must take these steps. Otherwise, there will be a huge deficit."

More here.

(Source: Shafaq)

See also:

Experts discuss fate of the Iraqi Dinar

Report warns of Possible Collapse in value of Iraqi Dinar