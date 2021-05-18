IBBC Webinar: Iraq Agritech

The modernisation of Iraqi agriculture is a priority for the current Government of Iraq. IBBC is holding what intends to be an interesting panel of world leading experts on the subject, to showcase, explain, inspire and encourage Iraq to accelerate its investment in Agritech.

Join us on 1st June at 2.30pm to listen to and question the panel. Please feel free to invite any of your colleagues and contacts who may like to attend this free event, and send us their emails for invitations.

Webinar Partner