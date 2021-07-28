Navigate

Kadhimi "wants US Firm to replace Exxon" at West Qurna 1

By on 28th July 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

According to a report from Reuters, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has told the press in Washington DC that he wants another American company to replace ExxonMobil when it exits the West Qurna 1 oilfield.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Platts reports that Exxon filed an arbitration case against the state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) related to its stalled attempt to sell its stake in the field.

More here and here.

Read also: The Demise of ExxonMobil in the Iraqi Petroleum Sector 

(Sources: Reuters, S&P Global Platts)

