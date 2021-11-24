Petronas opens New Well at Garraf Field

By John Lee.

Petronas Carigali Iraq Holding B.V. has opened its K-123 well in the Garraf Contract Area in Dhi Qar.

Present at the event were, Petronas Vice President International Assets of Upstream Mr. M Jukris A Wahab; Director, Managing Executive Officer and President of Middle East, Asia & Europe Project Division of Japex, Mr. Toshiyuki Hirata; and Petronas Iraq Country Chairman, Mr. Norafizal Mat Saad.

The field is operated by Petronas (45%), Japex Garraf Ltd (30%), and North Oil Company (25%). (Japex Garraf Ltd is owned as follows: Japex 55%, Mitsubishi Corporation 10%, and JOGMEC 35%).

(Source: Petronas)

