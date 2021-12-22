Iraqi Cabinet Approves Scatec Solar Projects

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Electricity entering into a the contract for the construction of two solar energy projects in Karbala (300 megawatts) and Alexandria/Iskandariya (225 megawatts).

The Ministry of Oil had previously announced the project in October, involving a consortium of companies led by the Norwegian Scatec, whose main shareholder is Equinor (formerly Statoil), and including Egypt's Orascom and Iraq's Al-Bilal.

Energy produced at the sites will be bought at a tariff of $40.7 per megawatt.

The project will be financed by the BOOT (build-own-operate-transfer) method over an investment period of 25 years.

Reuters had previously quoted Iraqi oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying that the project was worth around $500 million.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)