London Sky joins IBBC

Erbil-based travel and tourism operator London Sky is the newest member to join the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).

Aso Hussein, General Manager, said:

"We are delighted to join the international community that is IBBC and look forward to supporting members in their business and personal travel requirements. We very much believe in the highest standards for our employees and customers and feel secure in the knowledge that IBBC also stands for these values".

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC said:

"It's great to have a highly professional travel business that has supported IBBC seamlessly with our travel requirements, and especially as we are now bringing large numbers of Iraqi SME's to London for business and trade fairs from Erbil and other parts of the country. Its important to be able to recommend secure and efficient operators that ultimately enable better business between UK and Iraq, and the wider global community and we welcome London Sky Co."

(Source: IBBC)

