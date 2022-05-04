Iraq Oil Export Volumes hit 2-Year High

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for April of 101,390,662 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.380 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.244 million bpd exported in March.

This is the highest daily export rate since the 3.438 million barrels per day achieved in April 2020.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,100,042 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,991,060 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan have resumed as planned, and totalled 299,560 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $10.55 billion, at an average price of $104.091 per barrel.

March's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

