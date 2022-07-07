Video: The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) presented a webinar yesterday discussing a road map for the privatisation of the 176 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Iraq.
Discussions were based on the recently-published IBBC paper, The Privatization of Iraqi State-owned Enterprises, the lead author of which was Professor Frank R. Gunter, of Lehigh University.
The paper can be downloaded in English here and Arabic here.
Chairman:
Abdul Aziz (Shwan) A.Ahmed
Panel:
Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University
Aziz Khudairi, CEO and Chairman of Khudairi Group
Rana Khalid, Director of IFPMC
Hani Akkawi
Musab Alkateeb
Hadeel Hassan, Managing Director, Al Hadeel Al Hasan & Partners
