Baker Hughes to Boost Gas Production at Nassiriya and Gharraf

By John Lee.

US-based Baker Hughes has reportedly signed a contract with state-owned Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to increase production of associated gas at the Nassiriya and Gharraf [Garraf] (pictured) oilfields.

Anwar Hadi Shiaa, a director of the DQOC, told the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency that the company aims to increase the gas production from 20 million standard cubic feet to 200 million standard cubic feet at the two oilfields "in the coming period."

He added that a contract has been made with Baker Hughes, in cooperation with the South Gas Company (SGC), which wil lead to an 80-percent increase in production.

(Source: INA)