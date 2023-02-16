GE signs Electricity MoU with Iraq

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, has presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American company General Electric (GE).

The memorandum covers areas such as production, efficiency, transportation, maintenance, staff training, and reducing carbon emissions.

It also includes long-term maintenance works for a period of five years, increasing the work efficiency of the energy production units, and establishing new stations for the production of electric energy.

Additionally, there will be studies for the exploitation of associated gas, the establishment of monitoring centers, and the establishment of a training center for staff working in the Ministry of Electricity.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)