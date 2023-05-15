Navigate

Ur Tourist City to include Theater, Museum, Hotels

Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq

John Lee.

Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, has met with the company responsible for executing the Ur tourist city project to discuss progress.

Emphasizing the city's potential as a global tourist attraction, the Secretary-General highlighted the planned facilities, including a theater, interfaith dialogue center, cultural center, museum, hotel apartments, and green spaces.

He stressed the importance of adhering to quality standards, advanced engineering, and specified timelines. Playwright Ali Abd al-Nabi al-Zaidi was also present at the meeting.

(Source: Council of Ministers)

