Iraq achieves Highest Oil Exports since October 2022

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July:
- Total exports of crude oil: 106,755,169 barrels
- Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.293 billion
- Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil exports.
- Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
- Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 344,804 barrels.
- Exports from Qayyarah were 922,755 barrels.
- Average daily crude oil exports: 3.444 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.335 million bpd in June.
- Average price per barrel: $77.69.
June's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
