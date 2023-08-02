Navigate

Iraq achieves Highest Oil Exports since October 2022

By on 2nd August 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July:

  • Total exports of crude oil: 106,755,169 barrels
  • Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.293 billion
  • Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 105,487,610 barrels of crude oil exports.
  • Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended.
  • Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 344,804 barrels.
  • Exports from Qayyarah were 922,755 barrels.
  • Average daily crude oil exports: 3.444 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.335 million bpd in June.
  • Average price per barrel: $77.69.

June's export figures can be viewed here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

