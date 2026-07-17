Iraqi-Jordanian Aviation Talks in Baghdad

By John Lee.

Iraq and Jordan are in discussions to increase the number of flights between the two countries and to open a Royal Jordanian Airlines office in Baghdad, reciprocating the existing Iraqi Airways office in Amman. The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in road transport.

The talks took place when Jordan's ambassador to Baghdad, Maher al-Tarawna, met Minister of Transport Wahab Salman Mohammed, continuing discussions previously held with the Jordanian minister of transport.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)