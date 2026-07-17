Cash and Gold Seized in Iraq Oil Ministry Corruption Probe

By John Lee.

Around IQD 25 billion ($19.1 million) in cash, $200,000, and four kilograms of gold jewellery have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation into Adnan al-Jamili, the Deputy Minister of Oil for Refinery Affairs, who is currently in detention.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the investigating judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court announced on Thursday that part of the seized funds had been deposited with a number of individuals, while the remainder was found concealed within the walls of several properties. Investigations are continuing into the proceeds of the crime and those involved.

(Source: Supreme Judicial Council)