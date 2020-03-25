CPECC wins $204m Contract at Majnoon

By John Lee.

The China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has reportedly won a $203.5 million engineering contract to treat sour gas at the Majnoon oilfield in Iraq.

According to Reuters, the field is now producing around 240,000 barrels per day (bpd), with plans to boost output to 450,000 bpd in 2021.

Originally awarded to Shell (45%), Petronas (30%) and the Maysan Oil Company (25%) in 2009, the field was taken over by the state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) at the end of June 2018, with operations and maintenance contracted to Chinese company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil) and the US company KBR.

(Source: Reuters)